REMI pick 6 rising artists on Unearthed!

Your pals Remi & producer Sensible J take over triple j Unearthed to recommend you 6 rising artists!

We got Melbourne's finest into the studio to play you a bunch of their favourite up and comers. True to form as one of Australia's most innovative and socially conscious rap teams, you can expect a heap of refined, inviting, sounds and smart lyrics with important messages on the playlist. Keep your ears to the ground for progressive sounds from across the country: we're excited to share their hot tips with you.

Man Made Mountain - Cachaça

Birdz - Black Lives Matter

Jamatar - Interstellar

SAATSUMA - Floating

MANU CROOK$ - Blowin' Up

Ziggy - Blackface

