REMI pick 6 rising artists on Unearthed!
Your pals Remi & producer Sensible J take over triple j Unearthed to recommend you 6 rising artists!
We got Melbourne's finest into the studio to play you a bunch of their favourite up and comers. True to form as one of Australia's most innovative and socially conscious rap teams, you can expect a heap of refined, inviting, sounds and smart lyrics with important messages on the playlist. Keep your ears to the ground for progressive sounds from across the country: we're excited to share their hot tips with you.
The Playlist:
Man Made Mountain - Cachaça
Birdz - Black Lives Matter
Jamatar - Interstellar
SAATSUMA - Floating
MANU CROOK$ - Blowin' Up
Ziggy - Blackface
More reviews? No doubt, hunny! Hot Picks from Client Liaison, San Cisco, Tkay Maidza and more over this way!