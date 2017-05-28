Artist info
Genre
Hip Hop
Sounds like
2PAC, Yolngu Style
band members
Baker Boy feat Kian
Influences
2PAC, BIRDZ, AB Original
Website
Bio
In Arnhem Land they call Baker Boy the ‘fresh new prince’. His totem is the Olive Python/ Rainbow Serpent, his moiety is Dhuwa and his skin is Burralung/ Gela boy.
Born in Darwin and raised in the remote NT communities Milingimbi and Maningrida 20 year-old Danzal Baker pka Baker Boy is related to rising stars Gawurra and Yirrmal. He is the freshest new Yolngu hip-hop talent from the Top End. Young, strong and proud Baker Boy raps in Yolngu Matha language representing his Arnhem Land families. He knows his value, his worth and he raps so others get it.
Baker Boy graduated year 12 in 2012 from Shalom Christian College Townsville and pursued his studies in the performing arts at ACPA Brisbane. He is a passionate dancer and actor and would like to pursue a career in both disciplines. He is a lead artist for Indigenous Hip Hop Projects known for their outstanding work with students in remote communities. An original member of dance sensations Djuki Mala Baker Boy has toured extensively in Australia and the International dancing at major festivals, conferences and at grass roots level at remote, urban and regional Indigenous communities.
Featured Artist
2017
28
May
Baker Boy
Melbourne, VIC
Born in Darwin and raised in the remote NT communities, rapper, actor and dancer, Danzel Baker AKA Baker Boy, is three times the charm! At just 20 years old, he plans to be the first Indigenous rapper to rap in his Yolngu Matha language.
Review
28 May 2017
What a vibe!!
Review
25 May 2017
You've taken us all to Cloud 9 to be honest. This is rad!
Review
24 May 2017
Absolutely blasts out of the speakers, I've 100% fallen in love with this track!
