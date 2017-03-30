Since giving us their latest track 'Manifestation', Melbourne based power group, The Beautiful Monument are taking metal-punk rock to the next level. See them support British metalcore band Archeticts this Friday, as our triple j Unearthed Competition winners.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

It took us a few years to develop a sound we were happy with. Working on our recent album "I'm The Sin" really helped us find and refine our sound. It was a great experience for all of us as it was our first time in a proper studio and all learnt a lot about writing and production.

What's your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

Our biggest source of inspiration comes from our personal experiences. We've lived and experienced a lot since the writing and release of "The Lost" EP in 2015, so the lyrical content of this new album is a lot more heartfelt. We've collectively lived through life-changing pain and happiness, break ups and failed relationships, issues with our own mental health and family struggles that lead Lizi and the rest of us to write some really meaningful lyrics that we hope people can find comfort in.

What can punters expect from a The Beautiful Monument live show?

Lots of energy, big singalong choruses that are easy to sing along to, even if you've never heard us before.

Fast, punchy and a lot of fun!

What's the best advice you've been given and who was it from?

Although nerves before playing are uncomfortable, they're a good thing as it means you care about the show you're about to put on. We always had the best advice given to us by our late manager Justin, who passed away in November.

He always gave us the best pre-show advice, the way to make us ensure we were happy in our situations and with each other and the best advice about how to do everything properly in regards to releases. He was a really important person to us, and one of the most caring people ever. We're all super grateful for all the advice he gave us, we learnt so much.

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

'I Touch Myself' by The Divinyls ;)

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

'Without Me' by Aburden. Or realistically anything by Aburden because they're major sad boys. We love them.

You're the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

'Anchors' by The Amity Affliction or 'Land Down Under' by Men At Work.

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Some of us recently went to the Corner Hotel to see Running Touch. The vibes were really different to what we were used to within the usual heavy/hardcore scene but it was awesome to go to a different kind of gig and see the crowd, the interaction with the crowd and the differences between a show like that and one we would play.

Tell us about the bands or people in the Melbourne music community that inspire you.

A lot of people inspire us by just being a part of the community, caring enough to share a bands post on Facebook or even rock up to a show. Being in a band is hard, so when you have the punters caring about their local bands and their scene, it really helps to make a difference. Those people inspire us to be better and do better.

Name 3 Unearthed artist you are loving at the moment.

We're absolutely loving Ruby Fields, Aburden and Dear Seattle.

Lastly, what are your plans for 2017?

We're looking forward to everything this year is shaping up to be for us so far. This Friday sees us playing with Architects and Ocean Grove thanks to Triple J Unearthed. We're also hoping to hit up some interstate shows this year to share our album with those fans as well. Everything we've got planned at the moment is still a bit on the hush, but it's looking to be a really big year for us!