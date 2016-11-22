Birdz is poised to become a powerful force in the Australian hip hop community.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

My music is a reflection of where I come from, my family's story and how that's influencing my path today. The more I've found myself, I think the better my music has become and it continues to grow as I do.

I grew up in a small town in the Northern Territory called Katherine. It only had about 10,000 people when I was there - so listening to hip hop provided a snap shot of the wider world, then making hip hop was the vehicle I used to get out of that small town and see bigger things.

What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

As a fan, I've always been drawn to artists that share their story and give you an insight into who they really are. I think the main reason I fell in love with rap music in the first place was the freedom of expression it offered. As a kid I looked up to, and still do, rappers like Ice Cube and 2pac because they didn't hold anything back and they stood for something bigger than themselves.

What can punters expect from a Birdz live show?

My live show is just me, my DJ, and a whole lot of energy. It's basically me running around like a mad man on stage with honest raps and banging beats. I always try and connect with the audience and at the same time have fun with it and turn up. I'm excited about where my live show is heading and can't wait to hit the stage again soon.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?

Be yourself and don't let anybody ever tell you that you don't belong. - Balang (Father)

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Rocked with DJ Marze, Philly and a squad of Brothers at Section 8 in Melbourne for 'Marze & Friends' - it was mad. It's also a regular event so keep a look out for the next one, Melbourne!

Tell us about the bands or people in the Indigenous music community that inspire you.

A.B. Original, Philly, Nooky and the whole Bad Apples music family inspire me on the daily. Also have to say that my cousin, Fred Leone aka Rival MC is probably one of my favourite artists and humans of all time (legend). All of the above continue to inspire me in the music community and otherwise... Black Excellence all day, everyday.

What are your plans for 2017?

I'm currently working on my debut album that I'll be releasing next year - I can't wait to share it. Also performing and touring as much as possible. Watch this space.