Artist info
Genre
Indie, Pop, Roots
Sounds like
lisa mitchell, julia stone, joni mitchell, vance joy, gossling, annemarie, angel olsen, sarah blasko, the xx
band members
Greta Stanley (vox, guitar) Producer - Mark Myers (Big Sister Studios, Cairns)
Influences
SOKO, Jamie T, Keaton Hensing, AnneMarie, daughter, joni mitchell,
Unearthed artists we like
IV League , Leanne Tennant, Jack The Fox, Heaps Good Friends, Montaigne
Website
Bio
Greta Stanley
BEDROOM CITY (Junkie Uncle)
SYDNEY MORNING HERALD
★★★★
“With no shortage of guitar-strumming, poetry-spouting, husky-voiced artists populating the indie scene, you may well ask why Greta Stanley is worth your time. Thankfully, her debut EP provides a more than satisfactory answer. You'll hear echoes of Passenger, Angus and Julia Stone and Kate Miller-Heidke here; but not so much that Stanley becomes notable by virtue of favourable comparison alone. Influences may be present, but so, too, is a fresh independence that allows her to wander with unassuming confidence. Self-possessed and mature, Stanley's lyrics strike a balance between the raw Tickets ("You're full of shit so leave me alone") and tangible poetry of Bedroom City ("Well your love is a place I'll never go/And your kiss is a taste I'll never know"). Mark Myers' sensitive production brings depth, atmosphere and charm to the arrangements; a warm mix of acoustic guitar, subtle bass and gentle kit beats, amongst which Stanley's lush vocals sound deliciously at home.” - Sydney Morning Herald– October 8th 2015
Featured Artist
2017
24
Apr
Greta Stanley
Far North, QLD
She's about to kick off Groovin The Moo in Townsville and she also just released her brand new single, 'Drunk Dreams'. Greta Stanley is turning heads and we can't wait to watch her captivate you as well.
Unearthed in 2017
26 Feb 2017
Winner
Greta Stanley
GTM Winners revealed!
Review
19 Apr 2017
Captivating vocals and words from Greta, always a pleasure to listen to.
Review
27 Feb 2017
Simply wonderful Greta
Review
27 Feb 2017
Love it. Beautiful song.
