She's about to kick off Groovin The Moo in Townsville and she also just released her brand new single, 'Drunk Dreams'. Greta Stanley is turning heads and we can't wait to watch her captivate you as well.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

I knew what I liked in my favorite songs/artists, so I suppose I applied those things when I started to write more, trying to avoid the typical or predicted - my songs are storytelling but hopefully not obvious, I think they're still open for interpretation to whoevers listening.

I like stuff that's relatable, that makes me feel something real in my chest, songs that make you feel like shit, in a good way, is how I've kind of described my music to friends.

What's your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

Sounds cliche but I suppose I am inspired by everything, a passing conversation, interactions I encounter or even witness, other music too. I am always inspired to keep writing, or playing, by little things that just tack on to my mind I suppose, my lyrics and songwriting as a whole is quite personal, so if it's not drawn from my own experience, it is something that has resonated with me.

I dream a lot of crazy dreams - sometimes I write about that, I'm a pretty big over thinker/over analyzer, so I tend to turn the tiny things into thousand page novels in my mind.

Kings Of Leon, Cigarettes after sex, Jamie T, they've been inspiring artists, but aside from just being wonderful, also more so in the sense that they've made something move in me and inspired me to create that same feeling with my music.

What can punters expect from a Greta Stanley live show?

Expect a tear or two - I've spotted some at previous gigs, expect to miss your ex girlfriend/boyfriend, expect to feel less alone in feeling alone, expect to dance to a song or two, expect to feel some feelings you probably put to the side for a little while too long.

As one of our Unearthed Groovin' The Moo Comp winners, what are you most excited about playing at this festival?

Sharing the experience with some good friends on stage as part of the band that'll be fun, secondly being on the same stage the wombats will be standing on, wowzers.

What's the best advice you've been given and who was it from?

My dad wrote me a little poem that said "Don't do what they do if you want to be you" and "get on your bike and don't be late, learn what you like and if not what you hate". I stuck it above my bed.

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

Skeggs- L.S.D, "I'm just gonna enjoy the sunshine!" OR CLIENT LIAISON - Off White Limousine. I'm bad at decision making.

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

The football club - IVY - heard that one last week, cried so much I had to pull over, that voice feels like a hand reaching inside my chest. Or second up, Dean Lewis - Waves, that's always a tearjerker.

You're the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

Honestly I wouldn't hesitate to chuck on Off White Limousine, but if I can't double up on that track, I'd go for Allday - In Motion - Not sure if that's suitable for a "pumping" floor, but I'd be happy.

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

I went to a charity gig for the cyclone Debbie residents last week in Cairns at The Jack (pub/bar), there was a really great local line up, and they raised $11,000 on the night, a really great turn out too and a lot of community support! I think they had about 6 acts on the night!

Tell us about the bands or people in the Far North QLD music community that inspire you.

There are some great bands, and people, it's a really lovely place to live and it's real laid back and from my experience it has a really strong community not only in music, but other stuff too.

There's been a few younger bands getting out and about which is cool to see, but there's a whole range - jazz, folk, pop, r&b, hip hop, there's really a little bit of everything, and a lot of support!

Lastly, What are your plans for 2017?

To release an album in September, to collaborate, to keep writing, to play more live shows.