Dance, Electronic, Hip Hop, Pop, Punk
Beastie Boys, M.I.A, Zebra Katz
Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, Mie Nakazawa
Run The Jewels, Santigold, Tkay Maidza, The Presets, Little Dragon, Major Lazer, Lola Wolf
Haiku Hands, the elusive crew of artists who's influence can be felt across live performance, visual art and production today reveal their irresistibly danceable single "Not About You".
Working with some of Australia's finest writers and produces, such as El Gusto (Hermitude), Joelistics, Jaytee Hazard and Lewis Can Cut, Haiku Hands curate, perform and work in and with a collective of artists to form genre bending songs with influences from hip hop, pop, electronic, dance and disco.
Claire Nakazawa and Beatrice Lewis make up the central driving force behind Haiku Hands. In addition to her work as a painter, Claire performs in Urthboy’s live show and featured under the alias Chaos Emerald on Hermitude’s ‘Speak of the Devil’ and on Horroshow's new album Bardo State. Beatrice is a vocalist and producer who works with Joelistics and in rising indigenous band Kardajala Kirridarra. She has opened for the likes of Mark Pritchard and Lapalux under her solo project ‘Beatrice’ and was invited to attend Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal in 2016.
A tongue in cheek, rave-inspired introduction to the some of the country's coolest creatives, "Not About You" is four to the floor, pop till you drop.
2017
26
Jun
Haiku Hands
Sydney, NSW
Sydney three-piece, Haiku Hands bring you your next party jam. 'Not About You' explodes with fun, killer beats, and a whole lot of attitude.
07 Jun 2017
DAT BEAT THO
07 Jun 2017
A definite party starter!! It's Juke time baby!!!!!!
02 Jun 2017
HUGE. FAT. BEATS. This is the real deal.
