Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

Our music is a rich tapestry of influences from our diverse musical backgrounds. Where we meet in the middle is the magic. We've developed this sound by collaborating with some of our favourite writers and producers.

What's your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

Life in all its glory. Parties, friends, music, art, colours, thinking and travel.

What can punters expect from Haiku Hands live show?

Quiet storytelling, a nice cup of hot milk and a photo of you on Santa's lap as a momento...actually, more likely a raving dance party.

What's the best advice you've been given and who was it from?

Chaos Emerald: "Trust yourself".

Beatrice: The best advice I have been given is, it's not what she says but the way she lives, from Mie (Creative co-director of Haiku Hands).

She gets called the pleasure beast and has baths in the daytime. She's very good at relaxing. I work too much and I want to learn to relax more. Mie is my hero and she can also do the splits.

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

Is this a trick question? We would clearly play 'Not About You'. It's pretty hard to be sad when this song is on.

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

John Farnham on repeat for 90 days.

You're the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

Definitely 'Not About You' and then the second single we might be releasing. They are the same BPM and they are both killers.

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Chaos Emerald: The last show I went to was Horrorshow at the Enmore last weekend, it was great! This weekend we're heading to a warehouse party with some sweet underground local DJ's.

Beatrice: The last show I saw was of my other band Kardajala Kirridarra and our album preview tour in Alice Springs. I'm also heading to a Punk show at The VIC in Sydney and then the warehouse party with Claire this weekend.

Tell us about the bands or people in the Sydney music community that inspire you.

Chaos Emerald: Mostly my friends, Hermitude, Thundamentals, Okenyo, One Dayers, Big Village and The Presets.

Beatrice: There are a lot of people in the music community that inspire me. I live in Melbourne and that music community is massive and has lots of people contributing in different ways.

So many people who just want to connect and share music they love or music they have made. It's exciting to me. Sometimes it's the harder road but it's worth it. Music for the win!

What are your plans for 2017?

For the rest of 2017, we will be in a silent meditation retreat.