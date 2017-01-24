This Adelaide duo are the bestest of mates and together create what they call "peanut-brittle pop with text message lyrics". Loaded with 80s drums and colourful synths, their music is like popping candy for your ears.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

All of our tracks begin on Nicks Korg Poly 800 which has such a genuine bank of incredible sounds, when we find one we like, we go from there. Other than that our sound developed quite naturally without following too many rules. Our first track "Perhaps I Killed A Tiny Stunt Double" came out all 80's sad pop. The next few had some face melting guit. solo's following 'Stunt Doubles' lead. "Let's Hug Longer" was a straight up dance pop surprise. It usually takes us a couple of days to write/record a track, we like our pace. There is lots of freedom on both sides to be upfront when we don't like an idea, or on the flip side, really claim an idea if we love it, shared writing has never been so fun.

What's your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

Our friendship. I think living in different cities makes the times when we DO get together to make tunes more special, we always have such an energy! I trust Nick so much and honestly love everything he writes. Most of the lyrics are taken from conversations I have with people, or things I overhear them say, so by the time I fly to Adelaide and head into Nick's studio, I have a list of bangers to share and get the lyric writing happening!

What can punters expect from a Heaps Good Friends live show?

Heaps Good Fun!! This project feels nice an instantaneous. We're opening the window and this music is coming through. When we play live we're aiming to pull off the same trick, just with all you guys helping with the window opening and enjoying whatever comes through!! Like a wise pair of boys once said: 'Jump around, jump around. Get up, get up and get down.'

What's the best advice you've been given and who was it from?

Nick: My mate Shannon told me if you want, you can turn the sound of that annoying kid yelling on the train into the energy that feeds you. It was a killer perspective change. Freed up a lot of mind space.

Emma: "Emma, the world needs your smile" - Mum to me on the phone the other day when I was in a crap mood. Love you mum.

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

Nick: "Parlez Vous Francais?" - Art vs Science

Emma: "Fruit" - Rainbow Chan. Or the outro to "All In Colour" - Grace & Innocence. On repeat. For 15 minutes.

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

Nick: Hmmm...hard one. Silverchair's "Ana's Song" is a heavy jam on a few levels. I cried watching Nai Palm but that was on a 'touched by angels' tip...no sadness happening there.

Emma: "Exist" by Vital Signs. More like an - embrace the cry then we can move past it as we float to the middle of the ocean.

You're the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

Nick: Right now? Flume "Never Be Like You" is statistically proven to destroy that floor. Otherwise Alison Wonderland "I Want U" bangs in the best way.

Emma: I have a coupla friends who would cheer louder and dance harder if I chucked on Killing Heidi "Mascara" haha. The mid-90's baby's would drift away, but we'd take up the whole floor then thank you very much.

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Nick: Last local gig was a Warped Covers Party at The Northern Sound System in Adelaide. Heaps of local champs forming funsies bands to drop tunes from mega faves of the noughties...purty fun times.

Emma: Big Sound. Where do I start. Clairy Browne was hard to stop listening to. Mallrat then became the soundtrack to the beach that weekend, and Totally Mild I wrote down in my iPhone notes as 'Heavenly Pop'.

Tell us about the bands or people in the Adelaide music community that inspire you.

Adelaide music scene is SUPER fun at the moment. Loads of bands all lifting their game...so to start, gotta tip cap to the whole industry for inspirational growth overall! Obvs TK, Bad//Dreems, Grenadiers, West Thebarton Brothel Party all doing mental good all over Aus/Internationally...But Mio, Electric Fields, Wasted Wanderers, Skies, Joy Sparkes, Ross McHenry!, Playback808....heeeeps. Heeeeeeeeps. Heaps are heaps good. Luke Penman! Spoz! Sam Wright! Sharni Honor! Faaar OOUUUUUUT. Make it end!!

What are your plans for 2017?

Write more. Live shows. More film clips. Convince HAIM to bring us on tour with them.