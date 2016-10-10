Artist info

Bio

LOS SCALLYWAGGS are a three piece made up of two brothers and a good mate that formed in late 2013.

Influenced by the Californian garage punk/rock scene create by bands like Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall and Night Beats.

LS live shows are fast paced, energetic and loud which results in a lot of beer spillage.

'Acid Nothing' and 'White Face' were the first singles released off their new LP 'Illumination Zap' which came out in early October with the lads jumping into shows in Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

With Festival of the Sun and Grow Your Own Festival booked for December LS are ready to eat your face in 2017.. see you there!

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?
We started out as a two piece (Joel and Nat) a couple of years ago playing sort of garage blues rock and we started listening to bands like Ty Segall and Thee Oh Sees which then led us into a different direction with our music. Once Dale came along and jumped on the bass we all had this mega froth on garage punk and psychedelic rock n roll bands like these guys and whole bunch of other sick bands and started creating music that was a similar vibe. Now we are at a stage where our jams and recording sessions naturally have this garage fuzz rock n roll feel to it which we are super stoked with.
 
What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?
When we are working or just all away from each other for a while we start getting super excited to play together and mess around with some new ideas. Also get a new guitar and that will inspire new music until the cows come home.
 
You’re the winners of our Festival Of The Sun competition. What can punters there expect from the LOS SCALLYWAGGS live show?
Expect the unexpected... and loud noises that make you want to pour beers on your mates, jump around and have a hell time.
 
What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?
When you go to KFC don’t order potato and gravy with potato chips cos you are just gonna be dippin’ potato chips into potato dips mate (too much bloody potato). – Kurghy Jones, 2015
 
What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?
Boys Light Up – Australian Crawl
This will not only make you stop crying but also make you tuck your shirt in and start a furious boot skoot.
 
What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?
Not Pretty Enough – Casey Chambers
This one gets us every time.
 
You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?
Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees.
What else really?
 
What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?
The last local show we went to was one that we actually organised last month at the local club in Pacific Palms called ‘El Palmo Pacificano VI’. It was epic! We had seven local bands on the line-up which brought crew from everywhere. I guess it was a good excuse to drink beers and get loose with your 500 of your mates!
 
Tell us about the bands or people in your local music community that inspire you.
There is a whole bunch of local mad dogs around town but it hard to name all of them which inspire us because they all do. What inspires inspire us are the legends that go out of their way to come to shows and enjoy live music and create a good vibe and energy for themselves and else everyone around them. This inspires us to play more local shows and make bigger music events which can therefore showcase live local talent for these people to enjoy.
 
What are your plans for 2017?
For 2017 we would be super pumped to jump onto some more festival line-ups around Australia. We got a whole bunch of new songs so I reckon we will throw another full length album out early next year and organise a whole bunch of dates both locally and nationally which will be dope. Come along and melt your brains amigos!

40

Couple of tidy songs from these guys now, showing they're here for a good time as well as a long (enough) time.

Couple of tidy songs from these guys now, showing they're here for a good time as well as a long (enough) time.

35

This is like some imagined union of DZ Deathrays and Dune Rats. It's bursting with devious energy.

This is like some imagined union of DZ Deathrays and Dune Rats. It's bursting with devious energy.

35

That SoCal riffage with the reverb oozing so freely.. there's happy mega good times to be had here.

That SoCal riffage with the reverb oozing so freely.. there's happy mega good times to be had here.

