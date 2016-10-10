Artist info
Genre
Indie, Punk, Rock
Sounds like
Thee Oh Sees, Fidlar, Ty Segall, The Datsuns, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Acid Baby Jesus, Black Lips, King Khan and BBQ Show, Blood Red Shoes, Bass Drum of Death, The Soft Pack, Ramones , The Orwells
band members
Joel Tyrrell - Guitar/Vocals Nat Tyrrell - Drums/Vocals Dale Smith - Bass/Vocals
Influences
Bad Brains, Black Sabbath, Thee Oh Sees, Black Lips, Ty Segall, King Khan and BBQ Show, Bass Drum of Death
Unearthed artists we like
THE RUIINS, Skegss, Gardens, Joey Equine And the Glue Factory, The Money Go Round, Food Court, Drunk Mums
Website
Gig
14 Jan
Oxford Art Factory
Sydney, 2010
Sydney
8:00pm
Bio
LOS SCALLYWAGGS are a three piece made up of two brothers and a good mate that formed in late 2013.
Influenced by the Californian garage punk/rock scene create by bands like Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall and Night Beats.
LS live shows are fast paced, energetic and loud which results in a lot of beer spillage.
'Acid Nothing' and 'White Face' were the first singles released off their new LP 'Illumination Zap' which came out in early October with the lads jumping into shows in Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Brisbane and Gold Coast.
With Festival of the Sun and Grow Your Own Festival booked for December LS are ready to eat your face in 2017.. see you there!
Featured Artist
2016
5
Dec
LOS SCALLYWAGGS
Mid North Coast, NSW
Coastal rockers LOS SCALLYWAGGS are the winners of our Festival Of The Sun competition and will be taking to the main stage in Port Macquarie this Saturday.
Unearthed in 2016
09 Oct 2016
Winner
LOS SCALLYWAGGS
GO LOS SCALLYWAGGS!
Review
10 Oct 2016
Couple of tidy songs from these guys now, showing they're here for a good time as well as a long (enough) time.
Review
10 Oct 2016
This is like some imagined union of DZ Deathrays and Dune Rats. It's bursting with devious energy.
Review
11 Dec 2016
That SoCal riffage with the reverb oozing so freely.. there's happy mega good times to be had here.
