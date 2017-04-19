Meet hometown hero Lucky Luke as he gets ready to blow up the stage this Saturday night at Triple J's One Night Stand , putting Mount Isa on the hip hop map.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

I grew up listening to all types of music in our home that gave me a history of understanding an appreciation of its origin. When I was younger I only listened to rap but because I was in this environment I was surrounded by different sounds and influences. My parents liked watching music documentaries so I began to understand how different sounds were developed.

I began to understand how rap can make a change. For example, I remember my mum allowing us to buy a cd of the newly released NWA album but when we put it on and she heard all the swearing of police she wanted to break it and we said we can sell it. Secretly we kept it and listened to it.

Looking back I remember how they took the government to court for free speech. That was a big deal back in the day. I look at my music now and think of comments in the media like ‘ Aboriginals need to move on’ but in music I think you can put those messages out there time and time again and people will sing along and listen to it compared to someone in a protest singing out land rights.

My voice tends to be more calming and not at that high pitch and I don’t tend to pick beats that are fast and rap on with a list of words.

I want to be a storyteller.

I’m not sitting around the campfire telling a story but my listeners might be sitting around the campfire listening to me tell them that story. Our elders have put out our messages time and time again I am just trying to do that in another genre and that is rap.

What makes you proud to be making the music you make today?

I know the whole community are listening to my music whether they are young or old Aboriginal or non-indigenous.

What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

My people’s struggle to be recognised in their own country and their struggle to be treated fairly.

What can punters expect from a Lucky Luke live show?

Nonstop music accompanied by a drummer and hype man that allows the listener to escape on an emotional storytelling journey.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?

My mum is a proud fan of mine and her advice and belief in me that I’m unique. I’m me I don’t have to rap or follow other’s people’s content, style or idea or what is rap I can follow through with my own ideas. I don’t have to conform to the masses.

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

Powderfinger - My Happiness

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

Slim Dusty: Leave him out there in the long yard (My Grandfather always used to sing this song to us).

You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

ACDC - Thunder struck

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Seth Sentry, it was good even though there was only 80 people on a Thursday night.

Tell us about the bands or people in the Mount Isa music community that inspire you.

I don't really mix with other artist in Mount Isa, to tell the truth I just sit at home doing my own thing because I'd rather not be influenced by other artist.

Name 3 Unearthed Artist you recommend us checking out?

Tera – Better Dayz

Stinga T – Dreams

K.P - Hands up

Lastly, what are your plans for 2017?

Capital and outback tour, release of my third album. Work on designing and printing up merchandise for my tour. The creation of a website where people can book me not just for music gigs but for lessons in schools.