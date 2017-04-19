Artist info
Hip Hop
Sounds like no one else
Joseph Dargan - Lucky Luke, Joe Ave- DJ, Dave Marsalis - Drums
Method Man , Naughty By Nature, 2pac, Nas , Jay Z , Chance the Rapper , Anderson .Paak , Slim Dusty , Rodriguez, Bob Dylan
22 Apr
One Night Stand 2017
North West Queensland, 4825
MOUNT ISA
7:00pm
22 Apr
The Rish Nightclub
North West Queensland, 4825
MOUNT ISA
11:00pm
Bio
I am really proud to have been chosen as the One Night Stand winner for my Track 'Jacks'. I cant wait to Hip Hop all over that stage and represent for my homies in THE ISA!! One Night Stand 2017 see you Saturday 22 April in Mount Isa!
Joseph Dargan AKA Lucky Luke is a Hip Hop artist from Mount Isa, born in Cloncurry, QLD. Lucky Lukes inspiration and fighting spirit draws from his life experiences. His ancestry spans from the Northern Territory of Warumungu country to further south of the Ringa Ringa group, to the country of the Mighty Mitakoodi and the Kalkadoons and along to his home of the Waanyi people.
Since the release of the first album Whichway earned Triple J rotation for singles ‘Send me to my Grave’ and ‘1day’ which was nominated in the Triple J hottest 100. He then released his second album ‘Playin’ da blk card’ late 2015.
Lucky Luke has an uncanny sense for a dope beat and word play. A gift of storytelling and lyricism, each song speaks a narrative. Lucky Luke is gifted with a unique flow and the power of expression that shapes his tracks based on life and the passion for his people and community. In “Send me to my grave” off the Whichway album he dedicates a special heartfelt oral history verse of his grandfather’s struggle and survival.
Lucky Lukes albums feature collaborations with JPoint, Auriel Andrew, Dice Hip Hop, Joe Ave, RazzyMak, Na-Palm and BoZzA. In January 2017 he released ‘Gone4ever feat. Rahjconkas’. In June 2017 he’ll release ‘MY STEREO’, a single with female Hip Hop duo ‘Coda Conduct’ and in April 2017 new single ‘JACKS’ a tribute to a community in Mount Isa“.
In 2015 Lucky Luke was a standout at the NIMA awards nominated for best talent. He kicked off 2017 by performing in Australia’s biggest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Major festival ‘Yabun’ to an audience of 35,000 people in Sydney.
Lucky Luke is supporting American Hype Man Fatman Scoop in Mount Isa, Qld in May 2017 and is currently working on his third album ‘Walkabout’ due for release December 2017.
Currently working on a new album and a 2017/18 tour with his crew:
Joe Mackay (Jo Ave) DJ and rapper who hones 10 plus years in the music industry as producer and label owner and member of collective ‘Born Fresh Records’ aka Hip Hop artist ‘Eloquence’.
Dave Marsalis, nationally respected drummer who has recorded and toured with Archie Roach, Christine Anu and Yothu Yindi and continues to play as a session drummer for man bands and is co host of the “funky lunch show” on Koori Radio 93.7fm.
Lucky Luke is ready to roll out like a boss in 2017 and prepare for a busy year with singles “JACKS” and “My Stereo”, another album “Walkabout”, sick collaborations, planning tours - armed with a team who are as passionate about his music as Lucky Luke himself.
Enquiries to Danielle at Luckylukemusicau@gmail.com
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ct1QJgiejr2b8j1wHUH25
Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/au/album/whichway/id974176589
Video https://www.backbonemusic.com.au/video
2017
17
Apr
Lucky Luke
- currymurri13 ,
- Lucky Luke ,
- Mount Isa , ...
North West Queensland, QLD
Meet hometown hero Lucky Luke as he gets ready to blow up the stage this Saturday night at Triple J's One Night Stand, putting Mount Isa on the hip hop map.
Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?
I grew up listening to all types of music in our home that gave me a history of understanding an appreciation of its origin. When I was younger I only listened to rap but because I was in this environment I was surrounded by different sounds and influences. My parents liked watching music documentaries so I began to understand how different sounds were developed.
I began to understand how rap can make a change. For example, I remember my mum allowing us to buy a cd of the newly released NWA album but when we put it on and she heard all the swearing of police she wanted to break it and we said we can sell it. Secretly we kept it and listened to it.
Looking back I remember how they took the government to court for free speech. That was a big deal back in the day. I look at my music now and think of comments in the media like ‘ Aboriginals need to move on’ but in music I think you can put those messages out there time and time again and people will sing along and listen to it compared to someone in a protest singing out land rights.
My voice tends to be more calming and not at that high pitch and I don’t tend to pick beats that are fast and rap on with a list of words.
I want to be a storyteller.
I’m not sitting around the campfire telling a story but my listeners might be sitting around the campfire listening to me tell them that story. Our elders have put out our messages time and time again I am just trying to do that in another genre and that is rap.
What makes you proud to be making the music you make today?
I know the whole community are listening to my music whether they are young or old Aboriginal or non-indigenous.
What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?
My people’s struggle to be recognised in their own country and their struggle to be treated fairly.
What can punters expect from a Lucky Luke live show?
Nonstop music accompanied by a drummer and hype man that allows the listener to escape on an emotional storytelling journey.
What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?
My mum is a proud fan of mine and her advice and belief in me that I’m unique. I’m me I don’t have to rap or follow other’s people’s content, style or idea or what is rap I can follow through with my own ideas. I don’t have to conform to the masses.
What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?
Powderfinger - My Happiness
What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?
Slim Dusty: Leave him out there in the long yard (My Grandfather always used to sing this song to us).
You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?
ACDC - Thunder struck
What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?
Seth Sentry, it was good even though there was only 80 people on a Thursday night.
Tell us about the bands or people in the Mount Isa music community that inspire you.
I don't really mix with other artist in Mount Isa, to tell the truth I just sit at home doing my own thing because I'd rather not be influenced by other artist.
Name 3 Unearthed Artist you recommend us checking out?
Tera – Better Dayz
Stinga T – Dreams
K.P - Hands up
Lastly, what are your plans for 2017?
Capital and outback tour, release of my third album. Work on designing and printing up merchandise for my tour. The creation of a website where people can book me not just for music gigs but for lessons in schools.View Profile Hide Interview
Unearthed in 2017
02 Apr 2017
Winner
Lucky Luke
Lucky Luke to open up One Night Stand!
Review
19 Apr 2017
What a dude and what a jam.
Review
10 Apr 2017
Absolutely solid stuff man. Contagious beat and drive all the way through to the end.
Review
07 Apr 2017
Solid delivery, and loving the beats and sample he's used here. After the One Night Stand, Lucky Luke will put Mount Isa on the hip hop map.
