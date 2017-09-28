Queensland dynamo Miss Blanks is starting the party at Listen Out in Brisbane for Unearthed, and we're featuring her thick jams this week!

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

Right now, I’m in this cool space of making heavy yet fun tracks that you can party to. I really enjoy bass, claps and cool synths, I try and find the best sounds that can convey the energy of the track I’m writing.

What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

I’d say my mama, the amazing powerful women around me, my experiences, and the 90’s queens of Hip Hop.

What can punters expect from a Miss Blanks live show?

Quite an unforgettable visceral experience. There’s a lot of fun, dancing, staunchness, and R-rated content - be warned!

What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?

“Don’t let him hit it or sleep over on the first date” - Mama

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

Christine Anu - My Island Home

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

Young In Love - Thelma Plum (my beautiful sis, everyone look her up)

You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

Clap Clap - Miss Blanks (obviously)

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

Bigsound. It was great, a lot of fun to perform and see some incredible Australian acts.

Tell us about the bands or people in the Brisbane music community that inspire you.

Hands down, the women and NB folk in music inspire me. Everyone needs to know of:

- Aywin

- Jesswar

- G Elenil

- Kaylah Truth

- May Lyn

- Tiana Khasi

- Captain Dreamboat

- Sullivan Patten

- DJ Dameila

- DJ Baby Mama

- DJ Kritty

- Trina Massey

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

The remainder of 2017 is pretty full with new music, shows, videos, exciting announcements - we’re ending the year and starting the new one with a bang!