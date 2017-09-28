Bio
Born and raised in Brisbane, Australia, Sian “Miss Blanks” Vandermuelen is your local fashion icon, internet celebrity and hip hop star, serving up unapologetic and raw raps and a stage presence like none other. Between her hot style, fire lyrics and an ass to drop jaws, Miss Blanks’s presence on the Australian music scene is becoming harder to ignore. Miss Blanks has already made her stamp on the industry, having worked with Queens of Hip Hop, Salt n Pepa, as well as being recognised by Ying Yang Twins, it wasn’t long before realizing the spotlight was her very own calling. You can catch this BNE native, ripping stages, hosting parties, or just being your local hooligan.
Queensland dynamo Miss Blanks is starting the party at Listen Out in Brisbane for Unearthed, and we're featuring her thick jams this week!
Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?
Right now, I’m in this cool space of making heavy yet fun tracks that you can party to. I really enjoy bass, claps and cool synths, I try and find the best sounds that can convey the energy of the track I’m writing.
What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?
I’d say my mama, the amazing powerful women around me, my experiences, and the 90’s queens of Hip Hop.
What can punters expect from a Miss Blanks live show?
Quite an unforgettable visceral experience. There’s a lot of fun, dancing, staunchness, and R-rated content - be warned!
What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?
“Don’t let him hit it or sleep over on the first date” - Mama
What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?
Christine Anu - My Island Home
What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?
Young In Love - Thelma Plum (my beautiful sis, everyone look her up)
You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?
Clap Clap - Miss Blanks (obviously)
What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?
Bigsound. It was great, a lot of fun to perform and see some incredible Australian acts.
Tell us about the bands or people in the Brisbane music community that inspire you.
Hands down, the women and NB folk in music inspire me. Everyone needs to know of:
- Aywin
- Jesswar
- G Elenil
- Kaylah Truth
- May Lyn
- Tiana Khasi
- Captain Dreamboat
- Sullivan Patten
- DJ Dameila
- DJ Baby Mama
- DJ Kritty
- Trina Massey
What are your plans for the rest of 2017?
The remainder of 2017 is pretty full with new music, shows, videos, exciting announcements - we're ending the year and starting the new one with a bang!
Review
28 Sep 2017
out. of. control. fabulousness. THANK YOU!!!!!! loves it.
Review
05 Sep 2017
you must have free refills of attitude at your local attitude emporium because there is no sign of letting up. miss blanks, what a boss.
Review
03 Aug 2017
Miss Blanks taking us to the floor for this one! Prepare for some bigtime euphoric diva vibes.
