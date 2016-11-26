Artist info
Genre
Indie, Pop, Rock
Sounds like
Mazzy Star, #1 Dads, Bon Iver, Fleetwood Mac, Alabama Shakes, War on Drugs, T Rex, Bowie
band members
Dylan Ollivierre Carmen Pepper
Influences
Beach Boys, Wilco, Alabama Shakes, T Rex, War on Drugs, My Morning Jacket, Motown, Muscle Shoals Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Iver, Elliot Smith, Carole King
Website
Bio
‘Recall’ is the second single from The Money War, the Perth-based band featuring Dylan Ollivierre (Rainy Day Women) and Carmen Pepper (Warning Birds). The single was produced by Dylan who explains the song was written while he and Carmen were travelling in America - ‘Recall is about being tired of repetition. When we went travelling in the US I remembered all of the things I love about Perth, I just needed a change to remind me. It kind of felt like another part of the soundtrack of the road trip, written during a writing burst where I wrote 5 songs in a day.'
The Money War’s previous single ‘Give it time’ generated positivity around the globe, including radio and video rotation in Athens, Greece, and also featured on ABC's Rage program here in Australia.
The five-piece band recently supported Dope Lemon to rave reviews and have just been nominated for ‘Most Popular New Act’ at the WA Music Awards. The Money War will be performing at the WAM Festival 'Saturday Spectacular' and supporting E^st in November.
*****
"Gritty but glorious" Fingers on Blast, Canada
"Give it time is fucking gorgeous - a seriously killer song" Thom Monahan (Producer – Devendra Banhart, Pernice Brothers, Fruit Bats).
"The night ripened into something truly spectacular with supports The Money War” - Joseph Wilson, The Music (Astor Theatre 21/10/16)
"Opening the night was a beautifully crafted set by Perth locals The Money War. On show was a culmination of steady rock vibes with smooth harmonies running throughout, complimenting the keys and guitar motifs. The band’s lyrical anecdotes cut through the crowd, instantly drawing them in and setting the tone for the night"- George Gunson, Avenoir Magazine (Astor Theatre 21/10/16)
Featured Artist
2016
21
Nov
The Money War
Perth, WA
Treat yourself to the latest "near-perfect pop hit" from this exciting Perth duo.
Unearthed in 2016
06 Nov 2016
Winner
The Money War
Big ups to The Money War!
Review
26 Nov 2016
Love this song! Can't stop singing and dancing to it.
Review
31 Oct 2016
just a near-perfect pop hit
Review
28 Oct 2016
Bit of fuzz and stomp to go with the sunshine that these two beautiful people radiate.
Bit of fuzz and stomp to go with the sunshine that these two beautiful people radiate.