Treat yourself to the latest "near-perfect pop hit" from this exciting Perth duo.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?

I suppose it’s naturally a culmination of the music we love. We both like lots of different stuff like soul music, country, pop, RnB and rock. Dylan has been developing as a producer over the past few years now so his production taste definitely comes through in our sound (he produces our songs). People tend to associate ‘sun’ with our sound – I can’t really explain that because the songs tend to be written when we’re not happy. I like to think of it as turning a shit situation into something beautiful. The beach is a very prominent part of our life on the West Coast though so maybe that seeps in?

What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?

Great songs, experiences, travel, nature. A lot of the songs we’ve written so far were written while traveling through America. It was a really bizarre but amazing experience that gave us plenty to write about!

What can punters expect from The Money War live show?

We’re a 5-piece band when we play live. You’ll get to hear a pile of songs that we haven’t released yet.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?

“It’s cool man” - Matt Shehan (our live guitarist)

What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?

I would have to say ‘Your Love’ by Middle Kids, they’re probably my favourite band at the moment – I’ve been listening to that song so much lately and it cheers me up. Dylan would play ACDC “shreds” – look it up, you can’t possibly not laugh!

What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?

#1 Dads - So Soldier, and I mean cry in a good way. What an incredible song and Ainslie Wills absolutely nailed the performance.

You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?

Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better.

What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?

The WA Music Festival, which is a really awesome showcase of WA bands. The whole city was alive and there was an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm around what Perth has to offer. We almost didn’t make it in time for our set because we locked ourselves out of the house!

Tell us about the bands or people in the Perth music community that inspire you.

Our manager Pete Carroll is one of the best people you’ll ever meet. He lives and breathes music and has backed us right through, years before we formed this band.

What are your plans for 2017?

We have an EP that’ll be out early 2017 and we’ve just signed with Select Music so we’ll be playing some shows on the east coast, which we’re really looking forward to. We’re also heading over to Melbourne in February to record with Matt Redlich from Holy Holy.