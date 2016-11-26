Artist info

Genre

Indie, Pop, Rock

Sounds like

Mazzy Star, #1 Dads, Bon Iver, Fleetwood Mac, Alabama Shakes, War on Drugs, T Rex, Bowie

band members

Dylan Ollivierre Carmen Pepper

Influences

Beach Boys, Wilco, Alabama Shakes, T Rex, War on Drugs, My Morning Jacket, Motown, Muscle Shoals Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Iver, Elliot Smith, Carole King

Website

www.themoneywarmusic.com

Bio

‘Recall’ is the second single from The Money War, the Perth-based band featuring Dylan Ollivierre (Rainy Day Women) and Carmen Pepper (Warning Birds). The single was produced by Dylan who explains the song was written while he and Carmen were travelling in America - ‘Recall is about being tired of repetition. When we went travelling in the US I remembered all of the things I love about Perth, I just needed a change to remind me. It kind of felt like another part of the soundtrack of the road trip, written during a writing burst where I wrote 5 songs in a day.'

The Money War’s previous single ‘Give it time’ generated positivity around the globe, including radio and video rotation in Athens, Greece, and also featured on ABC's Rage program here in Australia.

The five-piece band recently supported Dope Lemon to rave reviews and have just been nominated for ‘Most Popular New Act’ at the WA Music Awards. The Money War will be performing at the WAM Festival 'Saturday Spectacular' and supporting E^st in November.

"Gritty but glorious" Fingers on Blast, Canada

"Give it time is fucking gorgeous - a seriously killer song" Thom Monahan (Producer – Devendra Banhart, Pernice Brothers, Fruit Bats).

"The night ripened into something truly spectacular with supports The Money War” - Joseph Wilson, The Music (Astor Theatre 21/10/16)

"Opening the night was a beautifully crafted set by Perth locals The Money War. On show was a culmination of steady rock vibes with smooth harmonies running throughout, complimenting the keys and guitar motifs. The band’s lyrical anecdotes cut through the crowd, instantly drawing them in and setting the tone for the night"- George Gunson, Avenoir Magazine (Astor Theatre 21/10/16)

Featured Artist

2016

21

Nov

The Money War

Perth, WA

Treat yourself to the latest "near-perfect pop hit" from this exciting Perth duo.

Tell us about your music. How did you develop your sound?
I suppose it’s naturally a culmination of the music we love. We both like lots of different stuff like soul music, country, pop, RnB and rock. Dylan has been developing as a producer over the past few years now so his production taste definitely comes through in our sound (he produces our songs). People tend to associate ‘sun’ with our sound – I can’t really explain that because the songs tend to be written when we’re not happy. I like to think of it as turning a shit situation into something beautiful. The beach is a very prominent part of our life on the West Coast though so maybe that seeps in?
 
What’s your greatest source of inspiration for making music?
Great songs, experiences, travel, nature. A lot of the songs we’ve written so far were written while traveling through America. It was a really bizarre but amazing experience that gave us plenty to write about!
 
What can punters expect from The Money War live show?
We’re a 5-piece band when we play live. You’ll get to hear a pile of songs that we haven’t released yet.
 
What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?
“It’s cool man” - Matt Shehan (our live guitarist)
 
What Australian track would you play to cheer up someone who was crying?
I would have to say ‘Your Love’ by Middle Kids, they’re probably my favourite band at the moment – I’ve been listening to that song so much lately and it cheers me up. Dylan would play ACDC “shreds” – look it up, you can’t possibly not laugh!
 
What Australian track would you play to someone to make them cry?
#1 Dads - So Soldier, and I mean cry in a good way. What an incredible song and Ainslie Wills absolutely nailed the performance. 
 
You’re the DJ at a party. The dance floor is pumping. What Australian track do you put on next?
Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better. 
 
What was the last local gig you went to? How was it?
The WA Music Festival, which is a really awesome showcase of WA bands. The whole city was alive and there was an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm around what Perth has to offer. We almost didn’t make it in time for our set because we locked ourselves out of the house!
 
Tell us about the bands or people in the Perth music community that inspire you.
Our manager Pete Carroll is one of the best people you’ll ever meet. He lives and breathes music and has backed us right through, years before we formed this band. 
 
What are your plans for 2017?
We have an EP that’ll be out early 2017 and we’ve just signed with Select Music so we’ll be playing some shows on the east coast, which we’re really looking forward to. We’re also heading over to Melbourne in February to record with Matt Redlich from Holy Holy.

Unearthed in 2016

Southbound

06 Nov 2016

Winner

The Money War

The Money War

Big ups to The Money War!

The WA Duo will open Southbound this December.
Review

Recall

The Money War

Review by Nkechi Anele

26 Nov 2016

26 Nov 2016

Triple J
40

Love this song! Can't stop singing and dancing to it.

Love this song! Can't stop singing and dancing to it.

Review

Recall

The Money War

Review by Nick Findlay

31 Oct 2016

31 Oct 2016

Triple J
40

just a near-perfect pop hit

just a near-perfect pop hit

Review

Recall

The Money War

Review by Dave Ruby Howe

28 Oct 2016

28 Oct 2016

Triple J
40

Bit of fuzz and stomp to go with the sunshine that these two beautiful people radiate.

Bit of fuzz and stomp to go with the sunshine that these two beautiful people radiate.

